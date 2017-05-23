State Police Search Chesco Cars Amid Security Concerns
NBC10 was there Wednesday as Pennsylvania State Police Information Security officers searched through patrol cars at the center, located on Westtown Road in West Chester. NBC10 Investigative reporter George Spencer first spoke with David Cucchi, a former employee for the county who claimed he was fired from his job after speaking out about cyber security concerns.
