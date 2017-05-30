Pa. Police: Georgetown Man Mocked, Th...

Pa. Police: Georgetown Man Mocked, Then Sucker-Punched Man With Cerebral Palsy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

WEST CHESTER , Pa.- A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck Apr '17 Save Roy 1
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar '17 Greg 6
basketball backboards in street Feb '17 jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb '17 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,765 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC