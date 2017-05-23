Man charged with taunting, punching disabled man in W. Chester

An East Fallowfield man faces charges that he taunted and then sucker punched a man with cerebral palsy in front of a borough 7-11 on May 10. He faces charges of simple assault and additional charges related to the incident. Surveillance footage apparently shows Barry Baker, 29, taunting the man as he enters the store and then taunting him again when he was returning to his car before Baker apparently punched him in the face, before feeling the scene on foot.

