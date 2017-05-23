Man charged with taunting, punching d...

Man charged with taunting, punching disabled man in W. Chester

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

An East Fallowfield man faces charges that he taunted and then sucker punched a man with cerebral palsy in front of a borough 7-11 on May 10. He faces charges of simple assault and additional charges related to the incident. Surveillance footage apparently shows Barry Baker, 29, taunting the man as he enters the store and then taunting him again when he was returning to his car before Baker apparently punched him in the face, before feeling the scene on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck Apr '17 Save Roy 1
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar '17 Greg 6
basketball backboards in street Feb '17 jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb '17 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC