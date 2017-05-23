Man charged after mocking, assaulting...

Man charged after mocking, assaulting victim with cerebral palsy

Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man after surveillance video shows him mocking the way a man with cerebral palsy walks, before sucker punching him in the face. The incident occurred on May 10, 2017 at a 7-Eleven.

