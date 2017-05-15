Cyberattack Targets Patient Information at Pa. Endoscopy Center

Staff at Harrisburg Endoscopy and Surgery Center noticed suspicious activity on the facility's operating system and determined on March 17 that an unauthorized hacker could have accessed patients' personal data, which included names, demographic information, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, diagnostic test results and clinical histories. A statement posted on the facility's website says there's no evidence that electronic records were in fact compromised and that patients were notified of the potential breach in an "abundance of caution."

