Chef Anthony Andiario to Depart Tratto in June, Plans to Open Restaurant in Philadelphia Suburb

Most Mondays, a day when Tratto Chef Anthony Andiario is away from the restaurant, he can be found tending his backyard garden, where he grows much of the restaurant's produce.But, this Monday is different. While many local farmers are sifting through their initial summer crops of tomatoes and squash, 38-year-old Andiario has a rare day off.That's because this year, Andiario didn't plant any new seeds after the spring harvest as he will be leaving Tratto, and Phoenix, next month.

