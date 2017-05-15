Art Watch: Walk, don't run - get ready for the WC Gallery Walk, Friday

Art Watch: Walk, don't run - get read...

This weekend marks some terrific "First Friday" gallery openings, from the Delaware County, Chester County through to Wilmington, but the biggest art event of the weekend is the West Chester Spring Gallery Walk which happens this Friday May 5 from 5pm-9pm. All up and down the streets of West Chester, businesses will open mini pop up gallery shows for local artists, and six West Chester galleries will all be open with art reception events as well.

