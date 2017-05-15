Art Watch: Walk, don't run - get ready for the WC Gallery Walk, Friday
This weekend marks some terrific "First Friday" gallery openings, from the Delaware County, Chester County through to Wilmington, but the biggest art event of the weekend is the West Chester Spring Gallery Walk which happens this Friday May 5 from 5pm-9pm. All up and down the streets of West Chester, businesses will open mini pop up gallery shows for local artists, and six West Chester galleries will all be open with art reception events as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.
Add your comments below
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck
|Apr '17
|Save Roy
|1
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|Mar '17
|Greg
|6
|basketball backboards in street
|Feb '17
|jeff
|1
|West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t...
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Robert
|21
|Chester County Moving & Storage
|Jan '17
|Cara Schanz
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC