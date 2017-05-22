Art Watch: The most important art weekend of the year
The hugely anticipated art event of the year is here, The Chester County Studio Tour, is this weekend Saturday and Sunday. This year an astonishing 179 artists are showing and selling their artwork in 72 art studio locations throughout Chester County Saturday May 20th 10am-6pm, and finishing up the next day Sunday May 21st 11am -5pm.
