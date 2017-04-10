ZOOM to help folks get to medical appointments

Family Service of Chester County announced this week that its new program - ZOOM - will launch on April 19 ZOOM is the first program of its kind in Chester County, tackling the ongoing issue of low-income and vulnerable clients missing important medical appointments because they lack safe and reliable transportation. As a result, many clients fail to get the care they need, simply because they could not coordinate a ride.

