ZOOM to help folks get to medical app...

ZOOM to help folks get to medical appointments

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

Family Service of Chester County announced this week that its new program - ZOOM - will launch on April 19 ZOOM is the first program of its kind in Chester County, tackling the ongoing issue of low-income and vulnerable clients missing important medical appointments because they lack safe and reliable transportation. As a result, many clients fail to get the care they need, simply because they could not coordinate a ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar 22 Greg 6
basketball backboards in street Feb '17 jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb '17 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15) Dec '16 Nancy Shertz 2
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 280,238,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC