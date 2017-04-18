US labour market gets tighter while i...

US labour market gets tighter while inflation creeps higher

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: South China Morning Post

The number of Americans filing for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week and consumer sentiment rose early this month amid continued optimism over household finances, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in March was an aberration. While other data on Thursday showed producer prices falling in March for the first time in seven months, prices recorded their biggest year-on-year increase in five years.

