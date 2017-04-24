Settlement reached in Kickstarter consumer scam T-shirt case
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced the office's Bureau of Consumer Protection is settling a case against a suburban Philadelphia sports apparel business that raised $579,000 online from more than 8,500 consumers to create athletic shirts that purportedly changed colors in response to body temperatures - but failed to deliver the shirts as promised to many consumers. Kenneth E. Crockett Jr., the founder of Radiate Athletics , of West Chester, PA, launched a campaign on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter, promising to create a line of shirts that changed color in response to body heat in exchange for startup funding provided by consumers.
