Settlement reached in Kickstarter consumer scam T-shirt case

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced the office's Bureau of Consumer Protection is settling a case against a suburban Philadelphia sports apparel business that raised $579,000 online from more than 8,500 consumers to create athletic shirts that purportedly changed colors in response to body temperatures - but failed to deliver the shirts as promised to many consumers. Kenneth E. Crockett Jr., the founder of Radiate Athletics , of West Chester, PA, launched a campaign on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter, promising to create a line of shirts that changed color in response to body heat in exchange for startup funding provided by consumers.

