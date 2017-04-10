PECO to spend $1.7 million to trim trees in Chesco
PECO customers in central Chester County will benefit from a $1.7 million investment to trim trees and remove vegetation along 173 miles of aerial electric lines. This project, which began in late March, will be completed by the end of May and will improve electric service for more than 13,000 customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.
Add your comments below
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck
|22 hr
|Save Roy
|1
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|Mar 22
|Greg
|6
|basketball backboards in street
|Feb '17
|jeff
|1
|West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t...
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Robert
|21
|Chester County Moving & Storage
|Jan '17
|Cara Schanz
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC