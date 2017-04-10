PECO to spend $1.7 million to trim tr...

PECO to spend $1.7 million to trim trees in Chesco

Tuesday

PECO customers in central Chester County will benefit from a $1.7 million investment to trim trees and remove vegetation along 173 miles of aerial electric lines. This project, which began in late March, will be completed by the end of May and will improve electric service for more than 13,000 customers.

