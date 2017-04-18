Beyond The Prestige Race: Choosing Yo...

Beyond The Prestige Race: Choosing Your College

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Switched

Prospective students and parents take a campus tour at West Chester University, a public university with an enrolment of 16,000 students, in West Chester, Pennsylvania. In April each year, I re-post something about choosing a college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DJ Snooze of NY smokes fat rock and hits fat c*ck Apr 12 Save Roy 1
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar 22 Greg 6
basketball backboards in street Feb '17 jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb '17 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC