What To Do: Kennett Symphony's annual Children's concert
Children of all ages can benefit from being introduced to the joy of listening to classical music. The Kennett Symphony of Chester County supports this premise by presenting its "Annual Children's Concert & Post-Concert Instrument Zoo" every spring to give young children exposure to live classical music.
