Waypoint Pharmacist Advisors expands resources to add director of operations
Waypoint Pharmacist Advisors has announced that Shawn Park has joined the company as director of operations. In this newly created position, Park will oversee day-to-day operations, be the lead on streamlining company processes, and develop project management systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|Wed
|Greg
|7
|basketball backboards in street
|Feb '17
|jeff
|1
|West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t...
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Robert
|21
|Chester County Moving & Storage
|Jan '17
|Cara Schanz
|1
|Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Nancy Shertz
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC