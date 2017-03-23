Waypoint Pharmacist Advisors expands ...

Waypoint Pharmacist Advisors expands resources to add director of operations

Waypoint Pharmacist Advisors has announced that Shawn Park has joined the company as director of operations. In this newly created position, Park will oversee day-to-day operations, be the lead on streamlining company processes, and develop project management systems.

