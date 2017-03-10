U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Tr...

U.S. Jobs, Pay Show Solid Gains in Trump's First Full Month

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. employers added jobs at an above-average pace for a second month on outsized gains in construction and manufacturing while wage growth picked up, as the labor market continued its steady improvement in the new year. The 235,000 increase followed a 238,000 rise in January that was more than previously estimated, the best back-to-back rise since July, a Labor Department report showed Friday in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
basketball backboards in street Feb 18 jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb 14 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15) Dec '16 Nancy Shertz 2
News Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16) Nov '16 Holotta Wytrache 2
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Chester County was issued at March 12 at 5:59AM EDT

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,491,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC