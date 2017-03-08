Trial set to begin for alleged gunman in barracks ambush

In this Jan. 5, 2015 photo, Eric Frein, center, is escorted out of the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Jury selection is about to get underway Thursday, March 9, 2017, in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.