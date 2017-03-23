Philly Among Best Cities for Women in Tech
Philly's first Boardwalk stretches from the entrance of the Schuylkill River Trail at Locust Street in Center City to the South Street Bridge. Efforts to draw tech companies and talent, and keep them in the Philadelphia region have been a top priority in recent years, yet for every women in the local industry, there are two men, according to a new report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|Mar 22
|Greg
|7
|basketball backboards in street
|Feb '17
|jeff
|1
|West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t...
|Feb '17
|Mary
|1
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Robert
|21
|Chester County Moving & Storage
|Jan '17
|Cara Schanz
|1
|Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Nancy Shertz
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC