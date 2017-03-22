McGuire wins CCATO Marshall student a...

McGuire wins CCATO Marshall student award

Monday Mar 13

Nolan McGuire, Kevin Kerr, First Vice President of CCATO and Supervisor at Upper Uwchlan Township, and Dr. Dorothy Ives Dewey the Chair of the Department of Geography and Planning as West Chester University of Pennsylvania and is the Interim Associate Dean of the College of Business and Public Affairs. West Chester University graduate student Nolan McGuire was named Lewis H. Marshall Awardee by the Chester County Association of Township Officials during their Spring Convention.

