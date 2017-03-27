Main jury picked in murder trial in t...

Main jury picked in murder trial in trooper barracks ambush

Thursday Mar 23

In this Jan. 5, 2015 photo, Eric Frein, center, is escorted out of the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. The main jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

