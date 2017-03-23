Killion announces new office in West ...

Killion announces new office in West Goshen

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

State Sen. Thomas Killion announced the opening of his new Chester County district office this week, located in West Goshen Township, 780 East Market Street, Suite 140, West Chester, 19380. This office will offer better access to services for the Chester County residents of the 9th Senatorial District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar 22 Greg 7
basketball backboards in street Feb '17 jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb '17 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan '17 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15) Dec '16 Nancy Shertz 2
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC