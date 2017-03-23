Killion announces new office in West Goshen
State Sen. Thomas Killion announced the opening of his new Chester County district office this week, located in West Goshen Township, 780 East Market Street, Suite 140, West Chester, 19380. This office will offer better access to services for the Chester County residents of the 9th Senatorial District.
