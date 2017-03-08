Jury selection begins in Frein trial

Jury selection begins in Frein trial

Jury selection for Frein's long-awaited trial begins today in a courtroom in West Chester, 2A1 2 years after and 102 miles south of where the state police say he fired four shots from the treeline across from the Blooming Grove barracks, killing one state trooper and seriously injuring another. "We'll try to educate them a little on the procedures and see if they can self-evaluate," said Bill Ruzzo, one of two attorneys representing Frein.

