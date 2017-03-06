Former high school aide is jailed for...

Former high school aide is jailed for two years

Former high school aide is jailed for up to two years after having sex with a teenage boy with learning difficulties whom she tutored Christine Towers, 26, plead guilty to having a sexual relationship with an 16-year-old student and has now been jailed for two years A woman who taught at a school near Philadelphia has been jailed for between 11 and 23 months after she was found to have a month-long relationship with a teenage boy with learning difficulties whom she tutored. Christine Marie Towers, 26, of Phoenixville, pleaded guilty to institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors at the Chester County Justice Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

