Chester County millionaire Richard Ireland faces corruption prosecutors in pay-to-play trial
With former Pennsylvania treasurer Rob McCord lined up as the star prosecution witness, the federal trial of a Chester County businessman in a case alleging pay-to-play corruption got underway Friday. The defendant, Richard Ireland, 79, is charged with seeking to bribe McCord with more than $500,000 in actual or pledged campaign donations secretly funneling much of it through fronts and by promising McCord a high-finance job after he returned to the private sector.
