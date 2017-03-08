Chester County millionaire Richard Ir...

Chester County millionaire Richard Ireland faces corruption prosecutors in pay-to-play trial

With former Pennsylvania treasurer Rob McCord lined up as the star prosecution witness, the federal trial of a Chester County businessman in a case alleging pay-to-play corruption got underway Friday. The defendant, Richard Ireland, 79, is charged with seeking to bribe McCord with more than $500,000 in actual or pledged campaign donations secretly funneling much of it through fronts and by promising McCord a high-finance job after he returned to the private sector.

