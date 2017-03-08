Art Watch: 'Marching' into a busy loc...

Art Watch: 'Marching' into a busy local art schedule

The 8th Annual Radley Run Art Show start this Friday night, from 6-10pm and continues Saturday from 10am-3pm at the beautiful Radley Run Country Club in West Chester. Church Street Gallery in West Chester opens a new solo show with phenomenal landscape painter Stefanie Lieberman, with artist's reception 5-9pm this Friday.

