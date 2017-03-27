$5k presented to local hospitals to help overdose victims

As part of Chester County's team effort to fight the opioid and heroin crisis, the County Commissioners, District Attorney Tom Hogan and members of the Chester County Overdose Prevention Task Force presented checks for $5,000 to representatives from all five of the county's hospitals at this week's public sunshine meeting. The funds, earmarked to support each hospital's warm hand-off program, will help to ensure that those who have experienced an overdose are referred directly to treatment and counseling, to begin on a path to physical, mental and emotional healing.

