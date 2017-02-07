'Stoltzfus RV' Plans Expansion in Pennsylvania
The board of supervisors for Pennsylvania's Brecknock Township reviewed plans for an expansion project by Stoltzfus RV. The dealership currently operates stores in Reinholds and West Chester, Pa.
