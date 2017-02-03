Payrolls in U.S. Increase 227,000 While Wage Growth Weakens
U.S. employers added the most workers in four months while wage growth slowed more than projected, suggesting there's still some slack left in the labor market. January's 227,000 increase in payrolls followed a 157,000 rise in December, a Labor Department report showed Friday in Washington.
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan 22
|Robert
|21
|Chester County Moving & Storage
|Jan '17
|Cara Schanz
|1
|Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Nancy Shertz
|2
|Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Holotta Wytrache
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Pete Rose sues former baseball investigator ove... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
