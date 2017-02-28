Dua Lipa is at the Foundry at the Fil...

Dua Lipa is at the Foundry at the Fillmore on Thursday. Photo by Nicole Nodland

Thursday, March 2 This young pop singer out of London is on Entertainment Weekly 's list of "10 Artists Who Will Rule 2017" and her self-titled debut album, slated for a June release, made it onto Billboard's roundup of the year's 40 most-anticipated albums. Thursday, March 2 Singer, songwriter and producer The-Dream, who co-wrote hits like Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Beyonce's "Single Ladies " in addition to releasing his own studio albums, is on tour for a new EP, Love You to Death .

