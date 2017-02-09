Dane Tilghman Art Exhibition for Afri...

Dane Tilghman Art Exhibition for African American History Month at ETS

Dane Tilghman Art Exhibition for African American History Month at ETS in Princeton, New Jersey, depicts the African-American Experience, from the blues to the northern migration Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Dane Tilghman is considered one of the premier painters of African American Experience. Since 1979, Tilghman has exhibited his artwork throughout the U.S. at festivals, galleries, trade shows, and conventions.

