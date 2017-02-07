Commentary: Suburbs thriving - and at...

Commentary: Suburbs thriving - and attracting millennials

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Philly.com

If you believe everything you read in the news, you might think that millennials are leaving the suburbs in droves for the wonders of the "big city." The reality is that suburbs like Chester County are doing just fine at attracting the next generation of workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan 22 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15) Dec '16 Nancy Shertz 2
News Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16) Nov '16 Holotta Wytrache 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Pete Rose sues former baseball investigator ove... (Jul '16) Oct '16 LAVON AFFAIR 2
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chester County was issued at February 08 at 3:45PM EST

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,479 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC