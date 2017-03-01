Blind Gallery Announces Hunter Dougla...

Blind Gallery Announces Hunter Douglas Motorized Window Treatments

The Blind Gallery, a premier retailer and installer of window treatments in West Chester, PA and surrounding areas throughout the Main Line, announced that they now sell Hunter Douglas's popular motorized blinds and shades. The technology is called PowerView, and is available as an add on to many of Hunter Douglas's products.

