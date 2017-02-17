Benchmark new title sponsor for WC Bi...

Benchmark new title sponsor for WC Bike Race

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

Just days after the cancellation of Manayunk's bike race due to lack of sponsors, West Chester's iconic bike race announces a new title sponsor and name change for the first time in its 12-year history. will sponsor the Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic for the next five years, ensuring the continued success of the race series best known for the thousands of fans it draws to its twilight road course through the heart of downtown West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
basketball backboards in street Sat jeff 1
West Chester has Contaminated Water! You NEED t... Feb 14 Mary 1
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan 22 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan '17 Cara Schanz 1
Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15) Dec '16 Nancy Shertz 2
News Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16) Nov '16 Holotta Wytrache 2
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC