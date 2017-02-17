Benchmark new title sponsor for WC Bike Race
Just days after the cancellation of Manayunk's bike race due to lack of sponsors, West Chester's iconic bike race announces a new title sponsor and name change for the first time in its 12-year history. will sponsor the Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic for the next five years, ensuring the continued success of the race series best known for the thousands of fans it draws to its twilight road course through the heart of downtown West Chester, Pennsylvania.
