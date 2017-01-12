West Chester man named Railroad Museum volunteer of the year
The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania announced that West Chester resident Stu Jack as volunteer of the year for 2017. Jack was selected by the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania's board of directors from among the Museum's corps of more than 150 active volunteers for this honor.
