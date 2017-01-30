Farm-to-table restaurant coming to

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar will replace Doc Magrogan's Oyster House, which served its last customers on Monday. Owner Dave Magrogan, based in West Chester, who also owns Kildare's Irish Pub on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton, will spend a few months remodeling the building at 7011 Shoppes Boulevard, and is to reopen in April.

