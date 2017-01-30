Farm-to-table restaurant coming to
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar will replace Doc Magrogan's Oyster House, which served its last customers on Monday. Owner Dave Magrogan, based in West Chester, who also owns Kildare's Irish Pub on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton, will spend a few months remodeling the building at 7011 Shoppes Boulevard, and is to reopen in April.
