Consumer Spending Rose in December by Most in Three Months
U.S. consumer purchases climbed in December by the most in three months as incomes picked up, signaling a strong hand-off into 2017. The 0.5% advance in consumption, which accounts for about 70% of the economy, followed a 0.2% advance in the prior month, a Commerce Department report showed Jan. 30. The December increase matched the Bloomberg median forecast.
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Wed
|Barry
|1
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan 22
|Robert
|21
|Chester County Moving & Storage
|Jan 3
|Cara Schanz
|1
|Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Nancy Shertz
|2
|Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Holotta Wytrache
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Pete Rose sues former baseball investigator ove... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
