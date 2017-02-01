Consumer Spending Rose in December by...

Consumer Spending Rose in December by Most in Three Months

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Transport Topics

U.S. consumer purchases climbed in December by the most in three months as incomes picked up, signaling a strong hand-off into 2017. The 0.5% advance in consumption, which accounts for about 70% of the economy, followed a 0.2% advance in the prior month, a Commerce Department report showed Jan. 30. The December increase matched the Bloomberg median forecast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Wed Barry 1
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan 22 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan 3 Cara Schanz 1
Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15) Dec '16 Nancy Shertz 2
News Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16) Nov '16 Holotta Wytrache 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Pete Rose sues former baseball investigator ove... (Jul '16) Oct '16 LAVON AFFAIR 2
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC