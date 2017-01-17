Chesco Detectives add three investigators
It seems the loss for three local police departments will be the gain for the Chester County Detectives as the office formally announced the hiring of three veteran police officers to its staff, Monday. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced the hiring of John O'Donnell, Keith Cowdright and Ben Martin - all of whom had distinguished careers in local law enforcement as the newest Chester County Detectives.
