Chesco Democrats to hold candidate se...

Chesco Democrats to hold candidate seminar, Jan. 19

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

The Chester County Democratic Committee will be sponsoring a panel discussion with election campaign experts on Thursday , January 19 , 2017 from 7-9 pm at the West Goshen Township Building. Those interested in or considering running for office will hear from three nationally known election campaign experts, a successful Chester County campaign manager, and a recent candidate for office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09) Jan 22 Robert 21
Chester County Moving & Storage Jan 3 Cara Schanz 1
Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15) Dec '16 Nancy Shertz 2
News Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16) Nov '16 Holotta Wytrache 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Pete Rose sues former baseball investigator ove... (Jul '16) Oct '16 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Looking for cheap original art for your apartment? Sep '16 Jessie husband 1
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC