Chesco Democrats to hold candidate seminar, Jan. 19
The Chester County Democratic Committee will be sponsoring a panel discussion with election campaign experts on Thursday , January 19 , 2017 from 7-9 pm at the West Goshen Township Building. Those interested in or considering running for office will hear from three nationally known election campaign experts, a successful Chester County campaign manager, and a recent candidate for office.
