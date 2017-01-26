Board approves new degree programs fo...

Board approves new degree programs for PASSHE schools

20 hrs ago Read more: Pocono Record

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education has approved four new graduate degree programs - in criminal justice, athletic training, education and urban and regional planning - and a bachelor's degree program in professional studies. The new programs, designed to address growing workforce demands and new professional certification requirements, will be offered beginning as early as this summer at various System universities, officials said in a news release.

