Board approves new degree programs for PASSHE schools
The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education has approved four new graduate degree programs - in criminal justice, athletic training, education and urban and regional planning - and a bachelor's degree program in professional studies. The new programs, designed to address growing workforce demands and new professional certification requirements, will be offered beginning as early as this summer at various System universities, officials said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
West Chester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most DANGEROUS Road in West Whiteland (Jun '09)
|Jan 22
|Robert
|21
|Chester County Moving & Storage
|Jan 3
|Cara Schanz
|1
|Recommendations for moving and storage companies (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Nancy Shertz
|2
|Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Holotta Wytrache
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Pete Rose sues former baseball investigator ove... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Looking for cheap original art for your apartment?
|Sep '16
|Jessie husband
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Chester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC