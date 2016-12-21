'Shop With a Sheriff' to be held Saturday
A rarity: the sounds of real joy might just be heard in the aisles of the local Wal-Mart on Saturday, Dec. 3. More than 100 children from the Chester County Family Academy, a K-2 charter school in West Chester, will receive a law-enforcement escort to the store - highlighted by wailing sirens and flashing lights, for the "Third Annual Shop with the Sheriff." At the store, they will be treated to a coveted retail experience to ensure that they get the perfect gifts for their family members.
