Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Students Win Performing Arts Scholarship Competition
Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra organization, is proud to announce that three of their students have been named scholarship recipients of the 7TH ANNUAL PERFORMING ARTS SCHOLARSHIP COMPETITION Presented by the Rotary Club of Pottstown, PA. The students are: Sabine Jung, 16, who plays cello and lives in West Chester, PA, Daniel Cho, 15, who plays violin and lives in Wyncote, PA and Danny Bishop, 13, who also plays cello and lives in Reading, PA.
