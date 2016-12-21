Orders for US Business Equipment Incr...

Orders for US Business Equipment Increase More Than Forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Transport Topics

Orders for U.S. business equipment climbed more than forecast in November, a sign corporate investment is starting to firm up. Bookings for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft rose 0.9%, the most since August, after a 0.2% gain a month earlier, Commerce Department data showed Dec. 22. The median forecast in a Bloomberg News survey called for a 0.4% increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Chester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found near West Chester school (Jan '16) Nov 24 Holotta Wytrache 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Pete Rose sues former baseball investigator ove... Oct '16 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Looking for cheap original art for your apartment? Sep '16 Jessie husband 1
News State faculty union leaders take a step toward ... Sep '16 got 2
Good place to see the sun rise? Jul '16 Ellelli 1
In the rooms gossip suxi sux chit (Jun '16) Jun '16 F u tress 1
See all West Chester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Chester Forum Now

West Chester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Chester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

West Chester, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,326 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC