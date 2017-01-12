In West Chester armory reborn as arts center, a transformation to toast on New Year's Eve
When 500 people raise a glass to 2017 in a refurbished century-old armory next weekend, they also will be celebrating an occasion more than six years in the making: the opening of Chester County's newest performing arts center. The New Year's Eve gala is the inaugural event at the Knauer Performing Arts Center on North High Street in West Chester.
