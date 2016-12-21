Ikea to pay US$50 million to parents ...

Ikea to pay US$50 million to parents of three boys killed in dresser tip-overs

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Ikea will pay US$50 million to the parents of three toddlers who died when its dressers toppled onto them, lawyers for the families said. The settlement ends wrongful-death suits filed by the families, and comes six months after those deaths and others prompted the unprecedented recall of 29 million Ikea dressers.

