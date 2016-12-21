Hickman break ground on new building
The Hickman Friends Senior Living Community of West Chester broke ground on a new building at the corner of Walnut and Marshall streets in West Chester. The new building will not only increase the number of seniors to be served but will also bring a much-needed non-medical dementia program to Chester County.
