Firms settle over bogus 'turnover' fees charged to renters11 minutes ago

Two West Chester rental companies accused of illegally imposing bogus fees on students renting their luxury apartments have reached a settlement with state authorities, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. West Chester Commons L.P., College Arms, L.P., and Walters Pennsylvania 1 Inc. - the partner of the previous two - were accused by authorities of charging "turnover" and "operational" fees to West Chester University students renting at the West Chester Commons and College Arms apartment complexes.
