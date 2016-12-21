Firms settle over bogus 'turnover' fees charged to renters11 minutes ago

Firms settle over bogus 'turnover' fe...

Two West Chester rental companies accused of illegally imposing bogus fees on students renting their luxury apartments have reached a settlement with state authorities, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. West Chester Commons L.P., College Arms, L.P., and Walters Pennsylvania 1 Inc. - the partner of the previous two - were accused by authorities of charging "turnover" and "operational" fees to West Chester University students renting at the West Chester Commons and College Arms apartment complexes.

