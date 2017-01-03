Consumer 47 mins ago 7:58 p.m.IKEA settles cases of kids killed by falling dressers
Home giant Ikea has agreed to a settlement that pays $50 million to the families of three children who were killed when their Ikea dressers tipped over and crushed them, including one toddler from Minnesota. The settlement, reported by attorneys for the impacted families, will be split evenly among the survivors of Ted McGee of Apple Valley, Curren Collas of West Chester, Pennsylvania and Camden Ellis of Snohomish, Washington.
