Commissioners give $50K to Uptown! for arts center

The Chester County Commissioners presented a check for $50,000 to representatives from Uptown! Entertainment Alliance this week. The funds are part of the County's annual appropriations to organizations and non-profits, and the check was presented in anticipation of the New Year's Eve opening celebration of the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center.

