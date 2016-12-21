Art Watch: Options to give artfully

December is the month of gift-giving, celebration and family, and throughout our area, galleries and arts associations are presenting reasonably priced artworks that are perfect for gift-giving and also perfect for a fun shopping experience. Art is always the best gift, whether it is an original painting, a photograph, a ceramic bowl or piece of jewelry; hand-made artworks come from the heart and are one of a kind.

