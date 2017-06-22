Wisconsin Assembly passes campus free...

Wisconsin Assembly passes campus free speech bill with total opposition from Democrats

Yesterday

After nearly five hours of debate, the Campus Free Speech Act passed through the Wisconsin State Assembly in a vote of 61 to 36 Wednesday evening. The bill passed with nearly unanimous support from Republicans.

